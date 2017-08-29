'Our hearts are broken:' Retired Oregon deputy drowns in rafting accident on the Payette River

BOISE COUNTY -- An Oregon sheriff's office is mourning one of their own after a deputy drowned in the Payette River Saturday, just months after retiring from the department.

Greg Senior died in a rafting accident near the Boise County-Valley County line, Boise County officials confirmed Monday.

In a Facebook post about his death, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office wrote that Senior had celebrated his retirement just five months prior, after 27 years at the sheriff's office.

"Greg was an amazing deputy, husband, and father," the post reads. "We are incredibly saddened by the news of Greg’s passing and our hearts are broken to have lost such a remarkable member of our law enforcement family, entirely too soon."

Boise County Chief Deputy Steve Dorau said Senior's body was found the same day as the rafting accident, but river conditions made it too hazardous to reach his remains. Senior's body was recovered Monday after the Cascade Dam dropped water levels, he said.

Senior leaves behind a wife and two daughters, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

