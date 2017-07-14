KTVB
Otter to undergo second back surgery

2:44 PM. MDT July 14, 2017

BOISE -- Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter is set to undergo surgery Friday, his second surgical procedure in a week.

According to a spokesman for his office, Otter had surgery to repair a bulging disk Friday, July 7, and spent the next day recovering at home.

After further testing, however, doctors determined a second surgery was necessary.

Otter will continue to handle business by telephone and work with the Governor's Office as he recovers, and hopes to return to the Capitol as soon as possible, according to a spokesman.

Meetings and events have been cleared from Otter's calendar for next week.

