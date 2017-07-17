Otter recovering from infection after back surgery

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter speaks at an Idaho Press Club breakfast on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (Photo: Adam Worthington / KTVB)

BOISE -- Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter is fighting off an infection following his second back surgery in a week.

The governor is currently hospitalized at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to a spokesman, and is "resting comfortably.

Otter originally received surgery to repair a bulging disk July 7. But after testing, doctors decided he needed a second procedure.

The second back surgery was scheduled for Friday. Meetings and events were cleared from Otter's calender this week. It's unclear whether the infection will keep him from the Capitol longer.

