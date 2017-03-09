Otter proclaims Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week

Otther signs MS proclamation (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE -- Idaho Gov. C. L. "Butch" Otter has declared March 5-11 "Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week" as part of an effort to find a cure for the debilitating illness.

Otter touted the proclamation as an opportunity for Idahoans to learn more about a disease that affects about half a million Americans. MS targets the central nervous system, and can cause fatigue, blindness and issues with mobility.

There is no cure for MS, but advocates who fight against the disease say the awareness week pushes them closer to a solution.

"Our goal is to spread awareness about multiple sclerosis, the things that the National MS Society does, and of course, raise funds to end multiple sclerosis," Heather Hoob with the National MS Society said.

One of the group's biggest fundraisers - Walk MS in Boise - is coming up April 8 in Julia Davis Park. Hoob said they expect more than 1,000 people at this year's event.

"Every dollar counts: 86 cents of every dollar donated to the National MS Society goes towards local programs and research," she said.

