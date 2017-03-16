Organizers getting ready for Treefort Music Fest

(Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The sixth annual Treefort Music Fest is now just six days away.

If you're planning to attend the festival, you probably already know Treefort is going to transform downtown Boise for five days.

Event organizers and local businesses are getting ready for Treefort 2017.

"Currently we're going to every venue and meeting with every venue and just like getting face-to-face connections, getting the game plan down, the fine tuning, but we are ready for the festival to happen," said Sara Peyton, Treefort assistant festival director.

"Count down starts on Monday,” said Jordan Flynn, PreFunk Beer Bar owner. “We start taking out all the whole patio, we clean out the parking lot, we put a bunch more money into our stage, we do so much work putting in all these lights. It's just fun. We put a lot of work into it."

PreFunk Beer Bar on the corner of Front and 11th streets is gearing up for the 37-plus bands they'll be hosting.

"Treefort's huge,” said Flynn. “Like I said, the whole community gets together, which is awesome, everybody just kind of works together."

The festival will take place across downtown Boise and there will be some street closures.

Organizers say 12th Street between Front and Main will be closed. They also say nearly all of Grove Street will be closed from 11th Street down to 14th, but the intersection at Grove and 13th will remain open.

"We don't close off a lot of the downtown,” said Peyton. “We close off parts of Grove so you know if you're coming down from the Connector it's really not that big of a pain. It's mostly cool to see so many people out, it feels almost like more of a bigger city."

If you are attending Treefort there is an app you can download for your cell phone. It has everything you need from a map of all the venues to line-ups.

