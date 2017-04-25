Organizations host forum in response to Dietrich assault case

BOISE - Several disability, human rights, and anti-violence advocacy organizations came together under one roof Tuesday night to discuss discrimination and violence.

The forum was hosted as a result of the assault of a student at Dietrich High School back in 2015 where a black, disabled student was assaulted by three white football players.

"The incident involving the young black high school student with a disability in Dietrich was just such a horrific act of violence," said Kelly Miller with the Idaho Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

It was an incident that rattled the small town and sparked a conversation nationwide about discrimination.

RELATED: AG defends handling of Dietrich locker room case

"We've known all along that kids with disabilities face a lot of persecution and bullying and other types of humiliation and so forth at schools," said Jim Baugh with Disability Rights Idaho. "What happened in Dietrich is an extreme example of something that actually happens on a milder level a lot."

Now, organizations like the ACLU and the Idaho Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence are coming together to answer the question "what next?"

"It's like the pebble in the pond," said Jim Walt, a retired teacher. "This one incident just trickled out and it impacted so many people."

People, who filled an entire room at the Linen Building in downtown Boise, to share stories, discuss resources that can be made available for victims and their families, and to also utilize anti-bullying programs in schools.

"It was a traumatic event for all people in education that that happened," said Walt. "The school wasn't equipped to deal with it and didn't have systems in place to cause it to not happen."

Organizers hope this forum will start a healing process in order to make tangible, visible steps forward.

"I have a social work background that says to me we have to let that process work," said Sen. Cheri Buckner-Webb. "We have to listen, we have to respect, and we have to honor."

"We really want a different way where we see everyone in their wholeness and their richness so they can be safe valued and thrive," Miller said.

Buckner-Webb and other organizers we spoke with said this is just the beginning, and they hope that Tuesday night's forum will be the first of many around the state.

© 2017 KTVB-TV