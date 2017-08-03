Orange air quality alert issued for Treasure Valley

BOISE -- Health officials are urging caution as air quality in the Treasure Valley continues to deteriorate.

An Orange Air Quality Alert was issued Thursday as smoke from wildfires around the region continue to fill the area with smoke and haze. Under an Orange Alert, air quality levels are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and all residents are advised to limit their exerting themselves outdoors.

In addition, the Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Stage 1 Forecast and Caution for Ada, Canyon and Elmore County, prohibiting all open burning.

Residents are also asked to help reduce pollution by not using fireplaces and woodstoves, limiting driving, and combining trips or errands when possible.

