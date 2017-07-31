Opening of Bogus Basin mountain coaster pushed back

Bogus Basin is building a new mountain coaster. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Those hoping to ride the new mountain coaster at Bogus Basin will have to wait a little longer than expected.

The highly-anticipated ride is now set to open in mid-September.

Officials had originally planned to start offering rides in August, but they told KTVB Monday that they are still working on finishing the 2,400-foot track.

The mountain coaster is part of a $5 million effort to create a more complete summer experience on the mountain.

Earlier this month, Bogus Basin opened a rock climbing wall, a BMX skills park and summer tubing.

