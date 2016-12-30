Opening day nears for new Boise hotel

Works continues at the Inn at 500 Capitol. The new hotel in downtown Boise is set to open Jan. 17. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - One of several new downtown Boise hotels is about to open its doors.

Friday afternoon KTVB got a sneak peek inside the Inn at 500 Capitol.

From the minute you walk through the doors hotel President Brian Obie says his vision is coming to life.

And local artists played a major role in the decor. You'll see their touches on everything from the metal tree installation outside on the corner of Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle Street, to the glass light fixtures created by Boise Art Glass.

When you head upstairs you'll find 112 luxury rooms, many of them with a theme unique to Idaho, like the wine country inspired room and the nature room.

Obie says watching this process come to life has been a dream come true.

“You start out with a landscape of bare land and all you have is a thought or an idea of what could be, and in reality two years later what could be is, and that's a magical process,” said Obie.

While the finishing touches are still being put on the boutique hotel, you can start making reservations.

Obie says their opening day is set for January 17th.

