Opening day at the Western Idaho Fair

The Western Idaho Fair is open for business! (Photo: Michawl diDonato/ KTVB, KTVB)

BOISE - Friday marked the opening day of the Western Idaho Fair at Expo Idaho!

Families started filling the fairgrounds up as soon as the gates opened. They wasted no time visiting the animals, eating delicious fair food and climbing on the rides.

"My favorite part about the fair is probably going to be the roller coaster and just hanging out with my friends cause he begged me to come with him. This is my first time here and I'm just here to have a good time," said fair-goer Calvin Pigott.

Calvin also says he is excited to eat the hot dogs.

"I want a hot dog. Hot dogs look amazing here," said Calvin.

The fair runs through Sunday, August 27.

Kids 5 and under get in free. For fair-goers over 12, it costs $9. Anyone over 62 will pay $7.

Gates open at noon every day.

Monday is KTVB Alcohol-Free Family Day at the fair and the day of the total solar eclipse. Find out how you can get a free pair of eclipse glasses during the Total Eclipse of the Fair, and everything else you need to know about the day, here.

© 2017 KTVB-TV