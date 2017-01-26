Opening date, dedication announced for Meridian LDS temple

An artist's rendering of the LDS temple under construction in Meridian (Photo: LDS church)

MERIDIAN - The LDS temple in Meridian will open to the public on Saturday, October 21, the church announced on Thursday.

An open house will continue for three weeks, excluding Sundays, through Saturday, Nov. 11.

Church officials say the newly-constructed temple, located on Linder Road just north of Chinden Boulevard, will be dedicated on Sunday, Nov. 19 with the ceremony broadcast to church members in Idaho.

The church is also planning a cultural celebration at the temple the day before the dedication, on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Announced by church president Thomas S. Monson in 2011, construction began on the temple in August 2014. The project reached a major milestone last summer when a statue of the angel Moroni was placed atop the building.

The temple is the fifth in Idaho, joining temples in Boise, Rexburg, Twin Falls, and Idaho Falls.

