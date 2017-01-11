Snow plow (Photo: KTVB)

ONTARIO, Ore -- Ontario is the latest area town to declare a state of emergency in the wake of winter storms that have battered the Treasure Valley, leaving ice, floods and devastation in their wake.

Ontaio requested the emergency declaration at 11 a.m. Wednesday. City officials described the recent winter weather chaos in the 11,000-population town as "unprecedented in the last 30 years."

"With multiple building collapses, storm drain clearance needs, and the city's equipment and personnel fully exhausted, the city has need of utilizing additional resources and funding," city manager Adam J. Brown wrote in a press release.

Brown says Ontario will work with Malheur County and the state of Oregon to get the resources the town needs to clean up after the storms.

Copyright 2016 KTVB