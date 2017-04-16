On closing day, Bogus Basin cheers record season

Bogus Basin officially closed for the winter season on Sunday, capping off one of its best years to date. The ski area saw records in both revenue and season pass sales. (Photo: Dean Johnson/KTVB)

BOISE - This year's snowfall has caused headaches for many parts of the state, but for those who rely on it, like Bogus Basin, it's been a much needed boost for the ski area. On Sunday, the mountain officially closed for the season, capping off one of its best years to date.

Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson says the resort approached 300 inches of total snowfall on the season.

"It virtually snowed every week this year," Wilson said. "So you can't ask for much more than that."

The snow was a welcome sight for skiers, like Amy Howe, who were able to get in a lot of fresh turns on the mountain.

Howe says she skied 92 days this season, the most she's done since she started coming to Bogus back in 1985.

"I can't remember a season that's been consistently this good from the get-go," Howe said.

As the snow started to pile up, so did the skiers and snowboarders. Wilson says the resort saw more than 340,000 on the year, totaling nearly $12 million in revenue.

"We had a record revenue year, and so that's what you really count are the dollars," Wilson said.

The mountain also reports a record number in season pass sales at around 20,000.

"Two great years in a row has given us enough capital to start reinvesting in the operation, and now primarily summer," Wilson said. "So we can spread out our opportunities to make money, summer and winter and really be a year around mountain recreation area."

Once the snow melts, major upgrades are in store for Bogus Basin. The ski area plans to spend $4.3 million to improve their summer recreation operations. Enhancements that include a rock climbing wall, summer tubing, expanded mountain biking trails, and even a mountain coaster.

"We wouldn't be able to do that if we wouldn't have had two great years in a row," Wilson said.

A great year, Wilson says could continue on into next weekend, if Mother Nature cooperates.

"If we do get snow, we will reopen next weekend. Likely, Pioneer Lodge and Chair 3 and 6 only if we do," he said.

One more weekend that would provide skiers like Howe a few added turns.

"I can't remember any season where, for the whole season, we've been skiing anywhere we wanted for weeks, just weeks," Howe said.

Bogus Basin personnel are going to continue to watch the weather this upcoming week and will make an announcements by Thursday if they plan to reopen next weekend.

Meanwhile, other Idaho ski resorts have also called it a season: Sun Valley's closing day was on Sunday. Brundage Mountain wrapped up the season with a bonus day on Saturday. And Tamarack Resort closed down earlier this month.

