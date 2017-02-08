Olympic women monument could head to Sun Valley

Olympic gold medalist Kaitlyn Farrington (Photo: KTVB)

KETCHUM, Idaho -- An Idaho man is looking for a permanent home for a monument honoring south-central Idaho's six female Olympians.



The Idaho Mountain Express reports that Brian Barsotti is working to raise funds to build statues of Idaho women who have won medals in Winter Olympic Games or Paralympic Games: Gretchen Fraser, Picabo Street, Kaitlyn Farrington, Christin Cooper, Muffy Davis and Susie Corrock. Two statues of Fraser have already been built.



Barsotti last week asked the Sun Valley City Council to house the monument at Festival Meadows. The council and Mayor Peter Hendricks endorsed the idea.



Barsotti estimated that it may cost between $25,000 to $50,000 to prepare the site for the monument. The council did not vote to spend anything on the project, but did approve a resolution in support of it.

