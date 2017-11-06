Old Adams County Courthouse demolished

Crews turned the old Adam County Courthouse into rubble Monday. (Photo: Matt Clayton)

COUNCIL, IDAHO - A big part of Council's history came tumbling down Monday.

Crews demolished the old Adams County Courthouse. The century-old building was condemned earlier this spring due to safety reasons.

The courthouse was a landmark to the residents of the small Idaho town. It sat atop a hill overlooking Council and had been there for more than 100 years. However, the building has been boarded up for nearly two decades.

Building inspector Don Horton told KTVB in March that the harsh winter took its toll on the building.

The Adams County Historic Preservation Commission has invested nearly half a million dollars into the courthouse over the years, but it kept deteriorating.

Residents expressed mixed feeling over the building being torn down. It is the second-oldest courthouse in Idaho.

Adams County Commissioner Mike Paradis told KTVB the courthouse was just too expensive to repair and he believes most residents agree with building a new structure. There are plans to salvage the bricks and build a new a new building in its place.





