Oil pipeline opponents rally in Boise

BOISE - More than 100 people gathered in front of the Idaho State Capitol Saturday afternoon to show support for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe - and opposition to two oil pipeline projects, in response to executive actions signed by President Donald Trump.

The documents that President Trump signed on Tuesday call for completion of the Dakota Access pipeline and the Keystone XL pipeline, as well as speeding up environmental reviews of infrastructure projects.

A section of the Dakota Access pipeline that would run underneath a reservoir that provides drinking water for the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota has not been completed.

The Army Corps of Engineers halted construction in December.

The new executive orders prompted new protest rallies in many U.S. cities, including Saturday in Boise.

"It's about a lot more than the pipeline. There's a lot of injustice and violations of civil rights, human rights," said Celia Espinoza, who said that of the several rallies against the DAPL held since September in Boise, Saturday's was the biggest.

Those in attendance also spoke against drilling for oil and gas in Idaho.

"I'm the mother of three children," Espinoza said. "We'd really like for the state to consider - any future pipelines that are trying to come through the state - just reconsider that. We live in a really beautiful state. My kids have had the pleasure of being raised in Idaho with the mountains and the Snake River. I don't want that to change."

