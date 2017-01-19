Officials try to rescue two stranded horses.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eyewitness account of nightclub stabbing
-
Several students exposed to chemical spill
-
Drivers stuck in Ontario due to road closures
-
Man who barricaded himself in home found dead
-
Weather Forecast Wednesday
-
What does a disaster declaration mean?
-
Drivers forced to wait out storm in Ontario
-
Problems come with feeding deer, elk
More Stories
-
Search under way after skiers go off trail at Bogus BasinJan 19, 2017, 8:52 p.m.
-
Weather continues causing trouble across the ValleyJan 19, 2017, 9:27 p.m.
-
Woman shot at Twin Falls apartmentsJan 19, 2017, 9:11 p.m.