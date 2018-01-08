Officials searching for deer poacher

(Photo: Ben Cadwallader, Idaho Fish & Game) (Photo: Ben Cadwallader)

BOISE -- Idaho Fish and Game are asking the public's help finding the person or persons responsible for a recent deer poaching.

According to officials, a large buck mule deer carcass was found just east of Arrowrock Dam, off the Middle Fork of the Boise River.

Fish and Game conservation officer Ban Cadwallader says the deer was likely shot between Friday, January 5 and Saturday, January 6.

Deer hunting season has been closed for more than two months.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

Callers can remain anonymous.

© 2018 KTVB-TV