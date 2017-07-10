Officials may know where missing man is, but can't get to him

Randy French went salmon fishing in the Riggins area and was planning on sleeping in 2004 Chevy Avalanche. Authorities say his cell phone was pinged from a nearby cell tower at 5 a.m. on June 30 showing he was headed NW. (Photo: Lauren Walker)

IDAHO COUNTY - Sheriff's officials believe they have found the area along Highway 95 where they believe a 54-year-old Boise man and his vehicle went into the Salmon River.

Relatives and the Idaho County Sheriff's Office have been looking for John "Randy" French, who has not been seen or heard from since he went on a fishing trip June 29 in the Riggins area in Idaho County.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office received a report from a citizen that the license plate for French's vehicle had been found, and there was evidence that the vehicle went into the river near milepost 201.5 on Highway 95.

Deputies confirmed the information, and officials believe that French and the vehicle are submerged in the river in that area.

However, river conditions are preventing the recovery of the man and his vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the dive team estimates that that it will be about 30 days before river conditions are safe enough for divers to search the river.

