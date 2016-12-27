Officials: Icy ponds pose serious, even deadly, threats

Residents have reported children playing on seemingly frozen ponds, raising major concern amongst Eagle officials following two pond rescues involving dogs.

EAGLE - In the last week alone, there have been two separate dog rescues from partially frozen ponds in Eagle. One was rescued, but the other unfortunately died.

Now, there's major concern from Eagle officials after people were found playing on the treacherous surfaces, which at first glance appear to be safe.

Nick Landry, division chief at the Eagle Fire Department, says what can start out as a simple dare or a game between friends can turn into a very serious - even deadly - situation, and fast.



Landry says across the pond, there are different levels of thickness of ice, making it all the more dangerous.

"Sun spots, pollution and leaves, all these things affect the thickness of the ice and how safe the ice is," said Landry. "There's eight or nine inches of ice on one side but on the other side, there's significantly less because of its exposure to the sun," said Landry. "Then closer to moving water that ice will progressively thin as it comes close to that moving body of water."

Landry says the last two pond rescues could have easily been a child playing on the ice.

"We obviously don't like to go out in our community and see anyone lose any member of their family, including pets," Landry said. "We see pets or other people in the water and we want to become rescuers ourselves."

But doing that could be putting your own life at risk.

"Fortunately in those two incidents people did the right thing and called 911 and they had us come out," said Landry.

Instead of getting in the water, Landry says after calling 911 if you can, try to use a rope or a branch to help the person out. In a situation like this every second counts.

"It's very difficult for you to swim and to stay afloat and for you to be able to affect self rescue," said Landry. "In a very short period of time you do experience the effects of hypothermia and it becomes nearly impossible for you to be rescued. It's very important that if you do see someone in the water that you don't initiate rescue on your own, you wait for us to get there so we can perform the rescue."

Landry says if you happen to find yourself on the wrong side of this situation, try your hardest to remain calm and to get yourself up on the ice shelf and call for help.

"Oftentimes victims struggle and struggle and won't grab onto that ice shelf and unfortunately those are the ones that often perish," Landry said.

Landry says during this time of year these kind of accidents happen, so they come prepared. Next week, the Eagle Fire Department and several other agencies - including the Ada County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Fish and Game - will undergo three days of ice rescue training.

