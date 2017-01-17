Officers fall into sinkhole in Nampa alley

Sinkhole in Nampa alley (Photo: Nampa PD)

NAMPA -- Two officers with the Nampa Police Department escaped injury overnight after they fell into a water-filled sinkhole.

Police say the officers were responding to a water complaint near downtown Nampa when they discovered the sinkhole in an alley. The city has closed the area until repairs can be made.

The sinkhole was between two and four feet deep, and had been caused by a broken water main underground, police say. Luckily, both officers are OK, according to the department.

"On an unrelated note, it is still too cold for swimming!" Nampa Police posted on its Facebook page.

2 NPD officers responded for water complaint near downtown and fell into sinkhole! Both are uninjured. Area closed for repairs. #2cold2swim pic.twitter.com/VVVT66dlsm — Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) January 17, 2017

