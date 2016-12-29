The Idaho Potato Drop takes place on New Year's Eve in downtown Boise. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The annual potato drop is this weekend to ring in the new year, and the GlowTato isn't the only thing that's going to drop this weekend, so are the temperatures.

It's the end of December, beginning of January, and we are in Idaho, so the New Year's Eve Commission had an idea there was a chance it would be a cold one.

"I know that it gets cold,” Potato Drop emcee Sean Hancock, said. “But what's really cool about this year is that we're making history this year! It's more than a potato drop, it's the GlowTato! It's going to be glowing on the inside! So what I do is I just bundle up and put foot warmers in."

Potato drop coordinators also have some other warming options besides recommending to bundle up. There’s the VIP tent they have every year, there will be warming stations all around, and a new option this year.

"It's the Mountain American Credit Union family tent,” Potato Drop CEO Dylan Cline said. “That's a big one. It fits 500 people comfortably, 80 degrees inside, we've got entertainment, Zumba classes."

Cline said he thinks most people are going to want to be outside regardless.

“Because it's going to be a lot of fun. Really the tent is just a nice place to seek some refuge out of the cold, go inside, have some fun with the family,” he said.

"The whole idea is ‘Hey, Idaho is a cold place to live in but let's have fun,’” Hancock said. “Say hello to a whole new fresh year and do it in a way that no one else does in the world."

