KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

North End holds memorial for Ada the elk

The elk died from natural causes after a harsh winter.

KTVB 12:23 PM. MDT April 06, 2017

BOISE - Members of the North End community gathered Wednesday to remember Ada the elk.

Ada sought shelter in the North End during the harsh winter, and died of old age after a few weeks of grazing in North End yards and gardens.

The North End community put up a memorial to Ada in the downtown teaching farm and community garden at Fort and 12th streets.

The group is also raising money in Ada's honor to help other animals in need.

Memorial T-shirts will be available for sale at the Boise Co-op this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will be donated to the Animals in Distress Association.

© 2017 KTVB-TV

KTVB

Fish and Game euthanizes elk in North End

KTVB

Elk roaming Boise: A reminder to give animals space

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories