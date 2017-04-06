North End holds memorial for Ada the elk

Ada the elk in Boise's North End chomping on brush in a resident's front yard. (Photo: Troy Colson\KTVB)

BOISE - Members of the North End community gathered Wednesday to remember Ada the elk.

Ada sought shelter in the North End during the harsh winter, and died of old age after a few weeks of grazing in North End yards and gardens.

The North End community put up a memorial to Ada in the downtown teaching farm and community garden at Fort and 12th streets.

The group is also raising money in Ada's honor to help other animals in need.

Memorial T-shirts will be available for sale at the Boise Co-op this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will be donated to the Animals in Distress Association.

