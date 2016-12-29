No sale - yet - for Tamarack golf course

9th Hole at Osprey Meadows at Tamarack Resort (Photo: KTVB)

VALLEY COUNTY -- An auction aimed at finding a buyer for the Tamarack Resort golf course ended without a sale Thursday.

T.J. Angstman, a lawyer representing the pension plan group Retirement Plan and Trust (RSPT), said the auction at the Valley County Courthouse started with a $500,000 bid.

But when no other bidders entered the auction, RSPT put up a credit bid of $3 million in order to retain the golf course, Angstman said.

The attorney said the pension plan had decided not to bid higher than $1.2 million to keep the course if there was back-and-forth bidding going on.

RSPT stll hopes to unload the course in another auction held by Valley County in February to sell off some of the resorts assets. Angstman said whoever buys up the other Tamarack properties would likely want the golf course as well.

"It makes the most sense that it goes to one buyer," he said.

The popular ski resort's properties were thrown into turmoil after bankruptcy in 2008 and a failure to pay hundreds of thousands in property taxes.

A Tamarack homeowners association bought up chair lifts and other assets needed to keep the ski resort running, but failed to raise enough money to purchase the golf course.

Copyright 2016 KTVB