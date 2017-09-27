Bus crash (Photo: Shelly Reusser/KTVB First Person)

BOISE -- No one was injured when a car rear-ended a school bus carrying students in Boise Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened at about 3:30 p.m. at Curtis Road and Lubkin Street. According to Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar, 31 students from Capitol High School were on board the bus when it was rear-ended.

Luckily, everyone in both vehicles was unhurt. Students were loaded onto a new bus, but were delayed about one hour. Hollar said the parents of the students involved were notified about the wreck.

Boise Police say the driver of the car, 40-year-old Angel Santiago of Boise, was cited for following too closely.

© 2017 KTVB-TV