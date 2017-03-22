No new books for Payette Public Library

The money the library usually spends on new books and materials had to be spent on removing snow from the roof. (Photo: KTVB)

Heavy snow and ice caused roofs to collapse across the Treasure Valley during the winter months.

For many, the cost of snow removal was expensive.

The Payette Public Library is seeing the reality of that expense after the snow has melted.

Many were scrambling to get the snow off rooftops, and this library that has a 16,000 square-foot flat roof was no exception.

The cost has eliminated one of the most valuable parts of the library's budget.

“It's truly unfortunate circumstances, nobody is to blame it's just something we have to overcome,” said

Payette, like many cities across Idaho, was pummeled with snow.

As it began to pile on top of the Payette Public Library's roof, the snow had to be removed in costly increments.

“The largest one by far was the final one, it was $20,500,” said library director Erin Haley.

The library is funded directly through the city.

“The library didn't have a whole lot of reserves ever, and this year I kind of had to eat my words, I wish that maybe we had kept more of those reserves,” said Payette Mayor Jeff Williams.

With little to no reserve funding, the library has to use the only flexible part of its budget to pay the tab for snow removal. It's the portion used to buy new books.

“Not being able to purchase new materials it challenges the relevance of a library, what are we able to provide our community, and that effectively cuts it off which is why we are struggling right now,” said

Usually the library is able to spend $3,000 to $5,000 a year on new materials and books. This year they will have to make do with what they have.

Williams say the library isn't the only city funded program struggling because of a costly winter, the fire department was also hit hard.

“It's been the whole community, and it's not just Payette, it's Weiser, Fruitland, Ontario, New Plymouth, I have talked to all those mayors about it,” said Williams.

As for the library, they will be welcoming donations.

“I have a feeling we will be well taken care of by our patrons to the best of their ability,” said Haley.

The library will be setting up an Amazon wish list where patrons can buy books on the library’s behalf.

© 2017 KTVB-TV