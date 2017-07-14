No injuries in small plane crash at Hailey airport

friedman airport 3 (Photo: KTVB)

HAILEY -- No one was hurt when a small aircraft crashed at Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey Thursday evening.

Airport manager Chris Pomeroy said the incident happened during a botched landing on the runway. The Beechcraft twin-engine plane initially touched down on the runway, then ended up in the safety area east of the runway, he said.

Two people were inside the plane when the crash happened.

Pomeroy said it's unclear what caused the botched landing. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the accident.

The runway was closed for a short time while crews dealt with the crash, but reopened quickly, Pomeroy said.

