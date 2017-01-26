New TV news technology coming to KTVB

Our new drone, Sky-7, will help bring a new look to TV news. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - We are in a rapidly changing world of news gathering and presentation. And now we are launching the next tool in our tool box to show you video of events and stories in new way.

We are so fortunate to work in one of the most innovative television news organizations in the country. And along those lines we are excited to bring you another chapter in our mission to bring you, quite literally, a new angle on the stories you want to see.

Sky7 is a high definition drone that is equipped to transmit a live video signal that we can broadcast immediately over the airwaves.

Two of our videographers have been FAA certified as commercial drone pilots and recently attended a company-mandated drone training program.





They have been training for weeks and this weekend during our coverage of the McCall Winter Carnival will be bringing you pictures of a spectacular event never seen on broadcast television before.

Pictures shot in the area recently shows the quality and range of this new technology.

We also are aware of the concerns that some people have when it comes to drones, and want to assure you that your safety and privacy are our first priority when it comes to our unmanned aircraft.

The FAA has strict restrictions when it comes to how and where we can fly and shoot video, and we will follow those parameters to the letter.

Along those lines, it should be noted that if you or someone in your family recently got a drone, the FAA requires you to register it at their website, if it weighs more than a half pound. There you will also find rules and guidelines to follow for all uses.

We are just beginning to scratch the surface of the ways to use Sky7, whether it’s weather, natural disaster, sports, or breaking news we think you will want to see from a new angle from above on Sky7.

