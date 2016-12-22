New rule shifts responsibility for Idaho civil case fees

BOISE - A new rule will affect who pays for attorney fees in Idaho’s civil court cases.

After a state Supreme Court decision made last fall, the losing party will now be liable for the prevailing party's lawyer expenses.

The mandate hasn’t gone into effect yet, and there is still time for the law to be tweaked by the Legislature if they choose to do so.

Currently, unless there is a contractual agreement or other legislative provision, the losing party is not responsible for the winning party's attorney fees - unless the court deems the case frivolous with no legal basis.

The new rule set to go into effect March 1 states the winning party can request attorney fees from the opposing side "when justice so requires."

Howard Belodoff, associate director of Idaho Legal Services, says the rule will discourage low- and moderate-income people from filing a case, even if it has merit, because attorney fees may be worth more than the underlying case.

“This makes it extremely difficult, in my opinion. If you were my client, I would have to say, 'Well you know, if we bring this case and we lose, not only would you have to pay me but you may have to pay the other side.' ”

The Legislature begins the new session on January 9 and will have some time to better define the rule before it goes into effect.

“We don’t want to have a standard where there is uncertainty and I don’t believe we want to have a standard that denies everybody access to the court system," says Idaho Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis.

Sen. Davis says lawmakers have been discussing the decision ever since it was made several months ago, and there are already draft bills to narrow down the rule.

"There is no doubt in my mind that a legislative decision will be advanced during this upcoming session and hopefully be completed before that march first deadline."



Copyright 2016 KTVB