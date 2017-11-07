New path eyed for high-voltage transmission lines in Idaho

Transmission lines (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Federal officials have released their latest analysis on proposed routes for two high-voltage transmission lines in southwestern Idaho intended to modernize the Pacific Northwest's energy grid.

The 183-page draft environmental assessment released by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management late last week covers two segments of the Gateway West project proposed by Idaho Power and Rocky Mountain Power.

The BLM in January approved routes for the two 500-kilovolt transmission lines.

But legislation by Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson signed into law in May by President Donald Trump mandates segments not connected to those routes and altered the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area.

The BLM is now trying to connect remaining portions of the transmission lines with those segments. Comments can be made through Dec. 4.

