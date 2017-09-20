KTVB
New park dedicated in southwest Boise

Molenaar Diamond Park sits on 20 acres of land.

KTVB 6:19 PM. MDT September 20, 2017

BOISE - If you live in southwest Boise, there's now a new park for you to enjoy!

Molenaar Diamond Park sits right across the street from Maple Grove Elementary School on 20 acres of land.

Mayor Dave Bieter and Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway attended the dedication ceremony this morning.

"It's sports field driven. So there are a number of soccer fields that will also be in this park. Basically be multi-sport fields, but primarily used for soccer," said Holloway.

The park will also include a dog off-leash area, splash pad, playground area and skate park.

In 1994, the Molenaar family sold the property to the city at a discounted price.

