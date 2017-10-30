New neighborhood park opens in Meridian

The Reta Huskey Park features pickleball courts among its amenities. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - Children and families in a Meridian neighborhood have a new place to play.

A brand new park opened today.

Reta Huskey Park is a 8.9-acre neighborhood park in the Bellano Creek subdivision off Ten Mile Road.

The park is named after Reta Huskey, a woman who grew up on the property, along with her five siblings, when it was a 120-acre ranch.

The land for the park was donated to the city of Meridian by Coleman Homes.

"In a time when the city of Meridian is growing rapidly, we are working hard to add parks to the park system," said Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Steve Siddoway.

The park features a unique picnic shelter, playground, walking paths and the city's first dedicated outdoor pickleball courts.

In case you are wondering, pickleball is kind of like tennis, but is played with a paddle instead of a racquet.

