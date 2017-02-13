This 11-acre site at Shoreline Drive and Americana Boulevard could be the future home of a multi-purpose stadium. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - It's been a venue the city of Boise has been working to get for quite some time: a multi-purpose stadium. Over the years there's been a number of proposals in different locations, but nothing has ever been finalized. Now, there's a new idea that seems to be garnering some attention.

Atlanta-based and Boise Hawks Owner Greenstone Properties wants to build a multi-purpose stadium on the corner of Shoreline Drive and Americana Boulevard. The land is currently owned by St. Luke's and houses their business services.

Anita Kissee, a spokesperson for the hospital, released a statement reading, "St. Luke's is considering vacating Shoreline and bringing those employees closer to our flagship downtown Boise hospital. St. Luke's has been negotiating appropriately with multiple developers and parties, including the State of Idaho, to reach the best agreement that meets not only the needs of St. Luke's, but the future property owner."

Greenstone Properties wants to build a 5,000 seat multi-purpose stadium at that location. The stadium could be used for a variety of things from Boise Hawks Baseball to soccer to lacrosse. The space could also be used for prep sports and concerts.

"A stadium like this has been something the city has wanted for a long time. It's right up there with the expansion of the convention center and the creation of the bus station," City of Boise spokesman Mike Journee said.

The stadium would only take up a small portion of the 11-acre lot, Journee says the rest of the space could be used for retail and residential use.

There's still a lot of details that have yet to be worked out, but estimated construction costs are upwards of $40 million. Greenstone Properties says the Boise Hawks would lease the stadium from the owner, a detail that still needs to be figured out.

"A lot of details have to be ironed out before we're even close to finalizing what this looks like in the end and how that financing works out," Journee said.

St. Luke's also says "no deal or agreement has been reached with any party at this time."

