KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

New Idaho area code changes roll out next month

KTVB , KTVB 11:25 AM. MDT July 06, 2017

BOISE -- Changes to the way Idaho residents make calls will start in less than one month.

Beginning Aug. 5, callers will have to dial in the entire 10-digit number of the person they are trying to reach, including the area code. The change comes as Idaho adds a second area code - 986 - for the first time, as 208 numbers begin to run out.

Those who already have a 208 area code will not get a new phone number. The 986 area codes will begin being issued to new users Sept. 5.

PREVIOUS: 986: Get used to Idaho's new area code

After Aug. 5, Idahoans. who try to make a call without dialling an area code will reach a recording instructing them to hang up and try again. Residents are encouraged to update contacts saved in their cell phones ahead of the new requirement.

For more information on the area code change, visit the Idaho Public Utilities Commision website. 

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories