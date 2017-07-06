New Idaho area code changes roll out next month

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: A customer tries out the new Apple iPhone 5C smartphone at the Berlin Apple Store on the first day of sales on September 20, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Sean Gallup, 2013 Getty Images)

BOISE -- Changes to the way Idaho residents make calls will start in less than one month.

Beginning Aug. 5, callers will have to dial in the entire 10-digit number of the person they are trying to reach, including the area code. The change comes as Idaho adds a second area code - 986 - for the first time, as 208 numbers begin to run out.

Those who already have a 208 area code will not get a new phone number. The 986 area codes will begin being issued to new users Sept. 5.

PREVIOUS: 986: Get used to Idaho's new area code

After Aug. 5, Idahoans. who try to make a call without dialling an area code will reach a recording instructing them to hang up and try again. Residents are encouraged to update contacts saved in their cell phones ahead of the new requirement.

For more information on the area code change, visit the Idaho Public Utilities Commision website.

© 2017 KTVB-TV