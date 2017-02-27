New geothermal sculpture unveiled on BSU campus

The sculpture called "Transference" was unveiled on the Boise State campus Monday. (Photo: Dean Johnson/KTVB)

BOISE - Boise State University and the City of Boise dedicated a new piece of public art on the school's campus Monday afternoon.

The sculpture called "Transference" is on the south side of the Environmental Research Building.

It is the first to be commissioned together by the city and school.

The artwork pays tribute to the geothermal springs that connect the campus to downtown and east Boise.

The artists say they got the idea from the system itself.

"The circular nature of the whole piece and that the waters come up from the ground go through the city and right back down again and start over, we were very inspired by all the information we gathered on that one tour," said artist Leslie Dixon.

The sculpture is made of steel and plexiglass and is located just 20 feet away from the geothermal line supplying the Environmental Research Building.

Eight buildings on the BSU campus use geothermal energy.

