New DMV opens on Franklin Road in Boise

A new DMV office on Franklin Road in Boise opened Monday. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - It seems like most DMV's are notorious for long lines or wait times, but Ada County is trying to alleviate the problem by opening a brand new office in Boise.

KTVB was there for today's ribbon cutting as Mayor Dave Bieter helped open the new location on Franklin Road.

The DMV on Benjamin Lane is still open for drivers to get their licenses and ID's, but this location is for motor vehicle registrations and titles.

Ada County Assessor Bob McQuade says the new office will help cut down on wait times and hopefully reduce any confusion by the driver.

