New Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall nearly complete

CALDWELL - A 104-year-old building in Caldwell that's being transformed into the Veterans Memorial Hall is nearly complete.

The old Carnegie Library on Cleveland Blvd has been under construction for the past three-and-a-half years.

Thanks to 9,500 hours of volunteer work and $485,000 in generous donations, the county's 14,000 veterans will soon be able to get services locally instead of making the trip to Boise.

Originally built in 1913, the newly renovated building is set to re-open on May 1, 2018.

"Essentially everything is led through veterans," explains Terry Harrell, chairman of the Caldwell Veterans Council.

Everything down from the electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, and concrete work is all a result of veterans volunteering their time.

"I mean it turned into a lot bigger job than we thought it would be, but veterans never give up and once we get a challenge and opportunity like this and then look at the end result this is pretty amazing," says Harrell.

Except for the elevator, the upstairs is essentially finished.

There is a large meeting space that fits 150 people, a board room and private offices.

"We will have a veterans service officer that will be certified to work claims for disabilities or death benefits, those kinds of things for our veterans and their spouses," says Harrell.

Having these services locally will save veterans a trip to Boise.

"For our young veterans it saves them a full day of work, they can come here and get their claims started and then come back and check on it instead of having to go all the way to Boise," says Harrell.

Downstairs isn't quite as finished but once completed in a couple months, there will be a large kitchen dining room set for 65 people and more private offices.

It’s been nearly four years of hard work but Harrell says local veterans and the community are excited to see the facility finally come to fruition.

"It's like wow, this is beyond our imagination to see it all come together," says Harrell.



