New 911 app will help save lives

The Pulsepoint app notifies people who know CPR that someone nearby is having a heart attack. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Have you ever wanted to be a real-life hero?

There's an app that could make that a reality.

If you know CPR, Ada County emergency responders want you to download "Pulsepoint." It's integrated with 911. And it has the ability to save lives by notifying those who download it if someone within a quarter mile is having a heart attack.

The hope is that bystanders will assist the heart attack victim with CPR until first responders can arrive on scene.

"For every person that knows CPR in this community will now become a part of our response task force,” said Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan. “They will be notified if somebody needs CPR and they will be able to get there - sometimes they are only a few feet away - maybe they're at a store and only on another aisle and they wouldn't have known. This will notify them and they can be a part of our response standard now."

The app can also be used for other emergencies in Ada County, including car accidents and structure fires.

The app is free and available on iPhones and android phones.

