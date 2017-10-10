Neighbor fights Kuna house fire with garden hose

A home on Columbia Road near Kuna was damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

KUNA - A house suffered heavy fire and smoke damage as flames broke out inside the rural home Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported by a passerby just after 4:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of West Columbia Road.

Kuna Fire Chief Perry Palmer told KTVB that a neighbor used a garden hose to attack the flames through a window until fire crews arrived on scene.

Palmer said the fire damage was contained to the living room, but that there is extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

No one was at home at the time, and Palmer said there were no pets inside the house.

Investigators are now looking into what caused the blaze.

