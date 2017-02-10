Here's what's to blame for our extreme winter

Need something to blame for the severe winter? Blame La Nina. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Well, this winter has been one for the record books.

Temperatures for the past couple of months have been about 10 degrees below our average. January alone saw five days with temperatures below zero. We usually only see two all season.

Precipitation has been overwhelming to say the least. We've seen nearly 7 inches of rain since October - about 2 inches more than we usually get.

Snow has piled up to the tune of nearly 40 inches in Boise, more than twice our seasonal average. At one point we had 15 inches on the ground.

But this isn't something we didn't exactly see coming.

And we have La Nina to thank for it.

