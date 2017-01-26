Nationalist group sparks controversy at Boise State

Nationalist flyer

BOISE -- Flyers advertising a nationalist club have sparked debate at Boise State between people who argue the group promotes hateful ideology and those who say blocking it would be a blow to protected free speech.

The flyers, which were posted around campus Wednesday, are aimed at attracting members who are against "immigration, political correctness, globalism, Marxism/Leftism, male emasculation and degeneracy," according to the text. Anyone interested in joining is urged to contact the group by email.

The group sparked an immediate backlash on social media, including from one Boise State professor who went around campus taking down the leaflets and delivered them to the president of Boise State.

History Dr. Leslie Madsen-Brooks posted on Twitter that she thought the flyers were "disgusting."

"I found another Nazi flyer at #BoiseState and delivered it by hand to the president's office," she posted. "If you're on campus and see one, do the same."

Boise State spokesman Greg Hahn said there is no recognized student group called "Boise State Nationalists."

"As a public university, Boise State recognizes and supports free expression rights and embraces the idea that this university is, and should be, a place for the full and free exchange of ideas and beliefs," he said in a statement.

The statement goes on to say that because the flyer was not posted in a school-approved area, the professor did not violate university police by removing them. Recognized student groups can post flyers in ourdoor kiosk areas, or on indoor bulletin boards. The bulletin boards are also open to the general public.

"Still, while university policy does restrict how flyers can be posted on campus, the content of the speech in question is protected by the First Amendment — as is the speech of those who vehemently disagree with it," Hahn said in the statement. "Students, faculty and visitors who want to discuss speech or ideas that concern them or inspire them are encouraged to get involved with ongoing campus discussions, many hosted by student organizations and campus departments such as Multicultural Student Services and the Student Involvement and Leadership Center, or to seek support through other campus service entities like the Gender Equity Center, Veterans Services, the Office of the Dean of Students and many more."

KTVB reached out to the nationalist group for comment. The group's founders responded that they planned to postpone their meeting "due to the immediate and amazingly incorrect link to hatred and Nazi ideology by educators and local media."

The full email is below.

My national comrades, Thank you for your interest in this community!

However due to the immediate and amazingly incorrect link to hatred and Nazi ideology by educators and local media, we've elected to postpone our initial meeting out of fear from retribution.

This group is intended for citizens of the United States, and proud Broncos that not only disagree with the level of insanity that modern culture is seemingly forcing upon everyone, but vehemently oppose it; and are actively looking to associate with like-minded, patriots that only want to improve culture and society through proper, well-mannered and civilized behavior.

If you are still interested in joining with people that have grown disenfranchised by modern political correctness, please keep checking your inbox for further in

