Nampa woman dies after crash along Karcher Road

NAMPA - A Nampa woman has died from injuries suffered in a crash that happened Friday afternoon along Karcher Road.

Idaho State Police say Maria Keesee, 41, was driving a 2004 Nissan Murano east on Karcher, also known as Idaho Highway 55, and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and into a field.

The car came to rest in a canal off of the roadway west of Midway Road.

ISP troopers began investigating at 3:00 p.m. Friday. They say that Keesee was not wearing a seat belt.

Keesee was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center after the crash. According to a news release from ISP, she later died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

