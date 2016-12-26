Nampa selects vendor for body cameras

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Police officers in Nampa are likely to be wearing new body cameras in 2017.
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that police department administrators selected Utility Associates, Inc., to provide new cameras and software at a price of no more than $100,000. The department got $85,000 in grant money to buy the cameras, and the city will cover the rest.
Capt. Brad Daniels says the department's body-worn cameras are seven years old and wearing out. With the exception of administrators, all uniformed Nampa officers wear them.
