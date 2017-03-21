Nampa Police looking for missing teen

Savannah Nicole Simons (Photo: NPD)

NAMPA -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl who has been missing since the weekend.

Savannah Nicole Simons, 16, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Savannah is white with blond hair and blue eyes. She is described as 5'2" and about 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a navy shirt, navy pants, blue Vans shoes and carrying a multi-colored backpack.

Anyone who spots the missing girl is asked to contact Nampa Police at 208-465-2257.

Copyright 2017 KTVB