Nampa Police looking for missing 21-year-old

Andrew J. Forehand (Photo: Nampa Police)

NAMPA -- Police are asking for help from the community in finding a Nampa man who has been missing more than a month.

Andrew J. Forehand, 21, has not been seen since the second week of February, when a relative dropped him off in the 100 block of Queens Court in Nampa. His friends and family have not heard from him since, police say, and he has not been active on his social media accounts.

Forehand is described as 5’07” and 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen, he had a beard and a moustache, police say.

Anyone who has seen Forehand or knows where he might be is urged to call the Nampa Police Department at 465-2257 or Detective Norm Corder at 475-5708.

