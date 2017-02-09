NAMPA - Nampa Police investigators continue to seek information in the case of a missing teen.

Sage Thompson, 18, was last seen in the early morning hours of October 2 in the area of Stampede Drive and 16th Avenue North.

The Nampa Police Dept. put out another call for help on Saturday, and said that Sage's family is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his location.

If you have information, call the Nampa Police Dept. at 465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS (343-2677).

