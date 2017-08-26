Nampa Police ask for help to locate teen

NAMPA - Police are asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Eava M. June McCarthy.

According to a post on the Nampa Police Dept. Facebook page, she was last seen at about 1 p.m. Saturday near Midland and Flamingo in Nampa, possibly headed to Caldwell.

McCarthy was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with blond hair and blue-green eyes. She has a tattoo of roses and a clock on her wrist.

If you know where she is, the Nampa Police Dept. asks you to call 208-465-2257.

