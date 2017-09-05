Amity Ave gas leak (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

NAMPA -- Residents of multiple homes in a Nampa neighborhood were told to leave after a car crashed into a house early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 4:01 a.m. in the 200 block of Amity Avenue, near Nampa High. Six homes total were evacuated.

The resident of the house that was struck said the vehicle plowed through her kitchen, severing a gas line. The home's occupants were asleep when the crash happened, she said, and weren't hurt.

Police say 36-year-old David Valdez of Greenleaf hit the home with a maroon 1998 Chevy Cavalier. Valdez - who officers said ran away after the crash, but was later located - and a 28-year-old woman in the car were both taken to a hospital to be treated for gas exposure.

The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Police say charges related to the crash are pending.

Police said at 7:45 a.m. that the evacuated residents have been allowed back in, and the gas leak has been shut off.

Amity Avenue is currently blocked, and power has been turned off to the neighborhood. Intermountain Gas and Idaho Power are currently on scene, along with Nampa Police and Nampa Fire.

Nampa Police are still asking the public to avoid Amity Avenue between 12th Avenue Road and Holly Street while crews are working.

Nearby schools are not affected, and will proceed with a regular class schedule, police say.

A KTVB reporter at the scene says there was a strong odor of gas in the area. Police say it will likely be several hours before the roads are reopened.

