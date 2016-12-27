Nampa mayor to recommend new fire chief

Phil Roberts (Photo: City of Nampa)

NAMPA - Nampa Mayor Bob Henry has made his choice for a new fire chief, city spokeswoman Vickie Holbrook confirmed Tuesday.

Fire Marshal Phil Roberts - who's also the public information officer for the Nampa Fire Department - just needs approval from the City Council on January 3 to fill the post vacated by former Fire Chief Karl Malott. Henry will make his official recommendation at the meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

Malott resigned in November, less than two weeks after charged with excessive DUI in connection with a motorcycle crash that critically injured him.

“Phil Roberts impressed the selection committee,” Henry said in a news release.

The mayor said it was a unanimous choice of the committee, comprised of Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff, Human Resources Director Tina Combs and Nampa Rural Fire District Commissioner Andy Petersen.

“Roberts had a good vision and he clearly sees what is needed in the department,” Henry said. “A survey of Fire Department members indicated leadership was important, and Phil has demonstrated those qualities.”

Roberts is excited for the opportunity.

“We have a lot of great things happening in our department,” Roberts said. “We have great group of firefighters, and I'm privileged to get to be a part of that group. They provide a great and dedicated service to our community.”

Roberts has been with the department since June 2015. He was previously the Murray, Utah, fire marshal.

