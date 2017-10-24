Nampa man recounts potentially fatal motorcycle accident: 'I'm so thankful'

BOISE - While Ron Bowers sits in a hospital bed at Saint Alphonsus, he continues to try to piece together the accident that landed him there nearly two weeks ago.

"I don't remember the accident," said Bowers. "The lady that I talked to she said, 'All I remember is making the left turn and airbags.'"

Bowers says the accident happened that quickly.

"It was almost a head-on collision," Bowers said. "I'm alive, that was my first happy thought, 'I'm alive.'"

It happened right near the entrance to Columbia High School on Happy Valley Road in Nampa.

"I'm coming south, this person is trying to turn left into the high school," Bowers said. "They're looking for a gap between two cars that is enough to go through and that's what happened, I was in that gap."

Bowers has several surgeries in the near future and a long road ahead full of physical therapy. His upper body is relatively unscathed following the accident, but his lower body is a different story.



He has what's called an open pelvic fracture.

"They had to put that back together and wrap it and screw it together," said Bowers.

Part of his left knee crumbled, his right knee is fractured and those ligaments are all destroyed, and several of his toes are broken.

"My feet feel like if you put pressure on the bottom it feels like I'm stepping on hot broken glass," Bowers said.

Although Bowers was injured badly, he knows he could've died in the accident. He says oftentimes when we hear a motorcycle was involved in an accident, we automatically assume the motorcyclist was being reckless instead of thinking about what the driver was doing.



"I was wearing a helmet, I was wearing a jacket with armor pads and I had proper motorcycle gloves," Bowers said. "There are people that ride unsafe, there are people that drive unsafe."

Bowers says he doesn't believe the driver who was involved in his crash was distracted or being unsafe.

"Actually I think she was being very attentive at the time watching and gauging the traffic," Bowers said.

He says you can never be too careful whether you're behind the wheel or riding a motorcycle. If you ride motorcycles, Bowers says a huge part of motorcycle safety besides wearing the proper safety equipment is training and practicing.

He says when it comes to stopping in emergency situations, that's a skill that requires practice and could ultimately save your life.

